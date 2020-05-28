NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Tupac Shakur was killed on the night of September 7, 1996, after he left the venue of the blockbuster fight between Mike Tyson and Bruce Sheldon.

Rapper Tupac Shakur tragically died on September 1996, after being hit with multiple gunshots at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in front of the Maxim Hotel.

The murder of Tupac Shakur continues to draw the attention of hip-hop fans to this day and many believe that a number of facts were suppressed by the officials in order to draw a close to the Tupac murder mystery.

Interestingly, Tupac Shakur reportedly celebrated with Mike Tyson before he was killed and the duo briefly enjoyed Tyson’s victory over Bruce Sheldon in 1996.

Some video footage of the incident recently made the round and showcases Mike Tyson celebrating his victory alongside Tupac Shakur.

Tupac killed: Mike Tyson and Tupac celebrate moments before rap icon was killed

Mike Tyson locked horns with Bruce Sheldon in a WBA Heavyweight Championship fight on September 1996 and went on to deliver one of the finest performances of his professional boxing career.

The PPV event was billed as “Liberation” where Mike Tyson defeated Bruce Sheldon with a vicious first-round knockout.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was Mike Tyson celebrating his victory with Tupac Shakur post the fight. Mike Tyson and Tupac Shakur were close friends at the time, and Tyson continues to talk about their friendship to this day.

It turned out to be an unfortunate night for Mike Tyson and hip hop fans after Tupac Shakur was brutally murdered moments after the fight.

Tupac killed: Mike Tyson and Tupac’s friendship

Mike Tyson has never opened about the murder of his close friend, Tupac. However, Mike Tyson did say in an interview that he would want to have just five seconds in the boxing ring with Tupac’s killer.

It has been 23 years since Tupac Shakur’s demise, and Mike Tyson continues to reminisce about the days he spent with the legendary rapper.

Mike Tyson is currently 53 years old and is planning a return to the boxing ring. A few days ago, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ spoke about Tupac and stated that he is still hurting from the incident.

Mike Tyson also spoke about his time in prison and the visits he received from Tupac back then.

Tyson then went on to reveal that he still visits his friends in prison; people who are currently serving life sentences.

Source: republicworld.com