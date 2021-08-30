He wrote:

In as much as the country is a ‘Christian Nation’, we who constitute minority faiths expect mutual respect and an environment where we will enjoy our religious freedoms in the new dawn of governance.

The current Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance is in effect a Ministry of Christian Affairs as some minority faiths are sidelined.

As Rasta, I personally look forward to seeing how the new administration will handle minority groups not just in the religious sector but in many other areas too.

