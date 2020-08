KITWE CENTRAL HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT FACE DISCIPLINARY ACTION FOR GROSS NEGLIGENCE DESPITE RECEIVING GOVERNMENT SUPPORT – DR. CHILUFYA

….says government expects nothing less than high quality health services for Zambians…..

KITWE. Monday, August 24th 2020.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya yesterday conducted an impromptu spot-check on Kitwe Central Hospital to establish what triggered uncontrolled rodents in a video that has gone viral.

After interacting with patients and health staff for over two hours, Dr. Chilufya established that there was gross negligence by management because the hospital had received K1.5 million for rehabilitation works at the hospital.

He said in as much as the hospital was old it was unacceptable that management would allow rats in patients wards especially after receiving support from government.

Dr. Chilufya has since instructed Permanent Secretary for administration in the Ministry Ms. Kakulubelwa Mulalelo to institute disciplinary action at all management levels for gross negligence.

Dr. Chilufya believes that resources that government pumps in various health departments should trickle down to patients and conditions under which they are taken care of.

He said President Edgar Lungu wants improved service delivery to all Zambians adding that he will not condone poor services and poor environments where they ought to be served .

“The infrastructure challenges will be there, we are working on them, government released K1.5 million last week to fix some infrastructure challenges here and we expect integrated vector control measures to be put in place in order to stop rodents,” The Minister emphasized.

The Minister said the emphasis applied to all to all provicial health officers and medical superintendents to strengthen supervision.

“So we will not expect anything less than high quality health services in clean environments” he added

Dr. Chilufya has also directed Ms. Mulalelo to strengthen management operations at the hospital and ensure that governments support is translated into improved health delivery for Zambians.

Meanwhile Dr. Chilufya has announced that Kitwe Central Hospital will start conducting COVID-19 testing in the next two weeks.

He said the hospital had enough capacity and human resource.

And Minister of National Development Planning who is also Nkana Constituenvy Member of Parliament Hon Alexander Chiteme thanked President Lungu through the Ministry of Health for the quick response to the rodent issue.

He has however called on people to understand that the issue was a management issue and shouldn’t be entertained politically.