Chilufya Tayali



RAY HAMOONGA SHOULD CLARIFY THE STATEMENT ON GOODWARD MULUMBWA, IT’S CLEAR HE DIDN’T SUSTAIN 10 GUNSHOT WOUNDS SO WHERE DID HE GET THE STORY

To be honest, I am highly suspicious of Ray Hamoonga looking at how swift he released the statement on the alleged incidence of shooting of Goodward Mulubwa.

Furthermore, Mr. Mulumbwa is a person of interest in the current investigations and I believe he was supposed to be searched by ACC on the material day.

So I am wondering, was the shooting and the swift release of statement by Ray Hamoonga a ploy to shield Mr. Mulumbwa?

It’s too much of a coincidence the day he was supposed to be searched, there is a shooting, next the police are issuing a statement in the early hours of the same day, especially that the day before was a Sunday.

Two weeks later the man who survived over 20 gunshots is out in public looking like he just fractured his hand during a simple exercise.

Please Ray Hamoonga explain, we cannot just let this go.

