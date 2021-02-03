RB in Dubai for check up, not evacuated

GOVERNMENT has not evacuated former President, Rupiah Bwezani Banda to Dubai but has gone on a routine check up, a family member has said.

According to the family member, it was alarming the way the situation was being portrayed in the story being circulated on social media as if he was very sick and needing evacuation when that was not the case.

“He is there for a routine check on his condition and his Zambian doctors are in constant touch with the doctors there,” the source said.

Government has no role in this trip by the former republican president, the source said.

The family was reacting to a social media report that Mr Banda had been flown to Dubai for treatment.

And when contacted for a comment, Foreign Affairs minister Joe Malanji expressed ignorance over the supposed evacuation saying he had no information of such.

Credit: Daily Nation