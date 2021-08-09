By Nchimunya Ng’andu

Former President, Rupiah Banda has advised those that will lose in this week’s general election to graciously accept defeat and reorganise for the next election.

Mr. Banda who relinquished power in 2011 following electoral defeat at the hands of PF’s Michael Sata has also advised winners to be magnanimous and show respect to the losers.

He notes that every election has a winner and loser and any attempt by any entity to impose leadership will be an assault on the law and may jeopardise the peace that Zambia continues to enjoy.

The fourth Republican President has reminded politicians to emulate how previous electoral disputes have been resolved.

He has appealed to politicians to ensure that they do not destroy Zambia by resorting to retrogressive and divisive activities such as violence, hate speech, ethnic and racial profiling in their campaigns.