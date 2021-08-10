Former president Rupiah Banda’s decision not to endorse PF ahead of this week’s election has earned him well deserved respect and nationalist status.
He has now rightly occupied his place as father of the nation following the passing of KK.
We know the decision by Mr Banda was not an easy one given what we know about the behaviour of the PF.
By deciding to be neutral, he has endorsed free elections ; he is saying let the will of the people prevail. What is better than that?
At at time when certain elements are prepared to kill or divide the country on tribal lines, the message from RB is simply timely and uniting.
He should be ashamed of himself. He is the one who sponsored ECL in 2015 when he could see that the man is not a statesman but decided to support him based on waako ni waka. As a result of his action we have lost a lot of time and resources that should have gone in development but instead we were supporting cadres at bus stops and in markets. As former Vice President and Former President surely RB should have done better and should be a man above partisan politics.