Former president Rupiah Banda’s decision not to endorse PF ahead of this week’s election has earned him well deserved respect and nationalist status.

He has now rightly occupied his place as father of the nation following the passing of KK.

We know the decision by Mr Banda was not an easy one given what we know about the behaviour of the PF.

By deciding to be neutral, he has endorsed free elections ; he is saying let the will of the people prevail. What is better than that?

At at time when certain elements are prepared to kill or divide the country on tribal lines, the message from RB is simply timely and uniting.