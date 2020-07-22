RDA Fires Eng Mwape, Appoints Eng Manyele As New Boss

The Road Development Agency (RDA) Board has appointed George Manyele as Acting Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Engineer Manyele has replaced engineer Elias Mwape who served as CEO for the Agency from November 2016 to 3rd July,2020. He was suspended from duty before his dismissal.

According to a statement issued by RDA Board chairman Mr Samuel Mukupa, Eng Manyele is a Civil Engineer with 19 years experience in multiple areas of construction in the road sector.

Mr Mukupa said Eng Manyele showed a strong strategic and operating expertise in his career as well as demonstrating a long standing commitment to environmental and social responsibility within the construction industry.

“The Board will work closely with Eng Manyele to ensure a smooth transition and collectively agree to plan to further strengthen the business and deliver on the opportunities for growth that lie ahead as contained in the 2019-2021 Strategic Plan for the Agency,” Mr Mukupa stated.

“These changes represent further steps in reshaping and strengthening the Agency’s leadership team, with a balance of core skills and experience best suited to deliver sustainable road infrastructure development. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Eng George Manyele for his commitment and professionalism in taking on the role as interim CEO.”