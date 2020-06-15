RE-LAUNCHING OF ZAMBIA AIRWAYS TO GO AHEAD By Chileshe Mwango

Government has reiterated that re-launching of the national airline will go ahead despite the current trends in the airline sector which has seen a reduction of air traffic.

Ministry of Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu tells Phoenix News that now is the best time for Zambia to implement planned re-launch of Zambian Airlines as most airlines are grounded.

Engineer Lungu adds that launching the airline now is the same as starting at the same time with the airlines whose operations have stalled due to challenges experienced following the outbreak of the corona virus.

Meanwhile, Engineer Lungu has disclosed that government is not in a rush to open the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Harry Mwanga and Mfuwe International Airports to international flights as the country eases _down on the lock down.

Engineer Lungu says the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport currently has adequate space for air traffic. PHOENIX FM NEWS