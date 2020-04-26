On Friday 24th April President Lungu announced that Churches and other religious organizations were free to restart congregating ‘but under strict adherance to MOH guidelines’. At this point, cumulative COVID 19 cases had reached 84 with 8 new cases that very day announced by the President himself.

A heated debate ensued nationwide with most people totally against the idea while a few supported it. Key religious organizations issued statements opting not to resume centralized gatherings despite the President’s statement. The ministry of religious affairs issued a statement that Churches should not go ahead and gather instead wait for further guidance following consultations between the ministry and Church mother bodies. The police issued a statement that they would not allow any Church gathering without MOH certification. Finally the Presidency issued a statement almost recanting what the President said earlier and in a nutshell stated that ‘the President did not force any Church to resume meetings’. But what kind of reasoning is this?

On our part we keep wondering what made the President issue such a statement at a time when COVID 19 cases are escalating. The preamble to the President’s speech appeared to suggest that the President was going to announce economic stimulus measures. To everyone’s surprise, he ended up announcing that Churches where now free to resume gathering. Are Churches key sectors of the economy to use the President’s own words? Maybe some ‘Christians for Lungu’ pastors are now struggling without tittle and badly wanted to restart their Church services so that they resume extorting tithe and offering and selling anointed everything to their members.

But even then, why would President Lungu given in to such an idea? President Lungu is a very educated man and graduated from UNZA ahead of his class. He understands very well the effects of this virus, how it spreads and how to restrict its spread. And he is sorrounded by health and security experts who feed him with information on this situation daily. 80 why make such a reckless decision?

For us the only answer we see is political expediency. For a long time now the PF has shamelessly used religion as a political tool. This is why they started the ‘nation house of prayer’ (which has stagnanted as expected), instituted a ministry of religious affairs and gazetted a day of national prayer. in a leaked so called strategy paper, the PF have confessed that indeed all these religious declarations were just political gimmicks. Maybe they read somewhere that ‘reiigion is the opium of the masses’.

But surely the quest to hang onto power at all costs should go as far as endangering the health of the whole nation? Is a leader who is willing to sacrifice the health of the people worth his or her salt? Where is leadership in such a situation?

Thank God Zambians, like we wrote last time, seem to have rediscovered their unified voice. It is like our eyes as a nation have been opened. The spirited condemnation of this Presidential decree is the same one we saw in Zambians unifying against tribalism during the Chilubi bye-election. It is the same spirit we have seen in the fight against Bill 10. We have seen this unity of purpose across political parties, across tribes and regions and across religious inclinations. Fellow Zambians, let us continue in this manner to make our nation better.

– Zambia Political Blog