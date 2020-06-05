COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES REOPEN ON 8 JUNE AND 1 JULY

Minister of Higher Education Dr. Brian Mushimba has announced that universities will open on 8 June and TEVET institutions on 1 July to allow students in their final year sit for their examination.

Squatting has been abolished to meet social distance requirements in the COVID 19 era.

Students will be required to buy their own masks, hand sanitizers and soap. Foreign students will continue with e-learning and write their examinations online.

