Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has said that the re-opening date for universities and colleges has not yet been set.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC, Dr. Mushimba said that the Ministry is currently in consultation with all stakeholders and that the consultations priority is being made for those in their final year and those graduating.

Dr. Mushimba further clarified that said institutions did not stop learning because online classes have been provided.

Dr. Mushimba said re-opening of higher learning institutions requires wide consultation to ensure the institutions do not become breeding grounds for the COVID-19.

Dr. Mushimba said in due course date will be set on when the Universities and colleges will re-open.

And the Ministry of General Education has said that efforts are being to ensure that all schools across the country are conducive for learning before they re-open for examination classes on June 1.

General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbics Kalumba said that a directive has been given to all schools to have hand washing equipment, digital thermometers and face masks for learners.

Dr. Kalumba has also asked all teachers in Guidance and Counselling department to ensure that learners are counseled in an event that they are traumatized over the COVID-19.

Dr. Kalumba was speaking after touring M’tendere Secondary School which has over 8- hundred pupils in examination classes.

Mtendere Secondary School Headteacher Petronella Kaputa has explained that classes will be split in two sessions and that the rooms will be disinfected once one class is done conducting lessons.

Lusaka Province Education Officer, Christopher Sinkamba said all schools must follow directives through the memo that has been circulated.

Dr. Sinkamba pointed out that the Ministry is engaging with utility companies in the province to ensure that there is NO water shortage in schools.

He said those that face water challenges must sink boreholes before Ist June 2020.