Workwell Siamaili.

Aspiring Candidate – Chirundu Constituency.

PRESS RELEASE

Firstly I wish to congratulate the Republican President, His Excellency President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, for taking time off his busy schedules in order for him to address the nation through our elected Members of Parliament. The President has demonstrated his love, dedication, commitment and passion for Zambia.

I wish to comment on few issues of the many pronouncements made by President Lungu during his National Assembly. This reaction has been motivated by the so many positive pronouncements which is meant to keep Zambian better and safer.

ON GASSING: The Republican President has condemned vehemently those who have been involved in this inhumane act and further assured the nation that the police under his command have arrested 26 people condemned of being involved in gassing. President Lungu has further committed that in the near future, he is considering to setup a commission of inquiry over this .

Fellow Citizens and members of the media the response by His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu defeats the negative sentiments of doomsayers who politicised and made purely criminal offence issues to be politics.

ON WOMEN AND GIRLS ABUSE: President Lungu has weighed in committed his governments continued effort to protect the female citizens by curbing sexual abuse which includes rape and defilement. The Presidents comment will help mitigate the ever rising defilement cases and also help those who have been affected to report to the police. President Lungu also noted how the Paralegal services are available to all. Citizens and that in for previous year, all. Citizens who salad though the offices.

Once more His Excellency President Lungu is demonstrating his leadership and down to earth persona which makes him look critically at issues which many leaders from all walks of life don’t take time and introspect about.

ON CORONA VIRUS : The Republican President updated the nation on the recent spread of the deadlie virus which started from China and has now spread to Italy and Iran among other nations. President Lungu said his government has put in place contingency plans to arrest the situation, in a very unfortunate event that we had it here.

President Lungus calm nature as he deal with the crisis is the perfect example of those who can perfom even when squeezed or bullied by politicians who never bring anything on the table except condemnation and bullying.

CONCLUSION

In Conclusion, the three highlighted items are just but some of the many issues raised. The National Assembly address brought out many pertinent, viable, fair and landmark information-packed policies.

I wish to say let’s dissect and debate this speech which focused more on good values and principles and allow that to flow in our society.

I thank you.

Workwell Siamaili.