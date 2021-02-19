In the last 42 hours, Texas is currently been ravaged by a deadly winter storm which has left many dead and millions without power, cutting them from accessing water and heat.

Texas is one of the biggest states, located in the South Central region of the United States. It is the second largest U.S. state by both area after Alaska and population after California.

The deadly winter storm has wrecked havoc on their key infrastructures including their power grid. One would expected a state as big as Texas would have built infrastructures that can resist severe weather conditions

The results have been people scampering to fetch water and alternative power supply. A video has emerged which shows people in Texas queuing up to fetch water from a tap in Houston.