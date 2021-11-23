By Patricia Male/Leah Ngoma

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services–GEARS- Initiative Zambia has observed that the august 12, 2021 general election outcome was the most petitioned in the history of Zambia’s elections with about 400 petitions at ward, constituency, district level lodged by losing candidates in various high court and tribunals across the country.

And GEARS Initiative Zambia Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says the 2021 general poll was the most expensive to candidates, political parties and commission ever held in Zambia.

Reacting to the nullification of opposition parliamentary seats by the courts, Mr Chipenzi says there is need to relook at the electoral laws and the constitution as a matter of urgency to address this disorder in the process.

Meanwhile, governance activist Isaac Mwanza says the rate at which the courts of law are nullifying parliamentary seats belonging to the opposition patriotic front is worrying.

Mr. Mwanza is particularly concerned that the nullification of these seats is taking place at a time when there are plans to remove sector 97 of the electoral process act which makes it difficult for the tribunal and courts to nullify elections on unproven allegations against winners.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwanza has since encouraged the affected members of parliament to approach the constitutional court to pronounce itself and is hoping the courts will not take time to conclude these matters.

So far, the courts have nullified the Kabushi, Nakonde, Lunte, Bwacha and Chinsali parliamentary seats among others.

