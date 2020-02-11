BREAKING NEWS
PF cadres armed with offensive weapons attack UPND campaign manager Mr Patrick Mucheleka and team at Mulenga Mumpango village in chilubi mainland.
PF cadres injured two UPND members, damaged the campaign vehicle and went away with two tyres removed from the vehicle.
Those who lifted the Holy Bible swearing to uphold the Constitution have lost the moral right to govern! It’s time Zambians asked themselves whether this is the new Zambia they want!
Ati don’t emulate…..What is this now? Hypocrisy and deception of the highest order.