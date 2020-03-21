The Blancos forward broke one of his country’s coronavirus laws and could face punishment as a result.

Serbian striker Luka Jovic, who is currently in his home country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has been threatened with an arrest by his nation’s president Aleksandar Vucic.

Due to the coronavirus, football has all but stopped in Europe. This is true for La Liga, with the Real Madrid striker heading to Serbia. However, the former Frankfurt ace broke his county’s quarantine regulation.

In Serbia, the law required the Blancos attacker to undergo 28 days of self-isolation. However, he was caught breaching this rule when he seen on the streets of Belgrade in celebration of his girlfriend’s birthday.

The player has apologized for his actions but he shifted the blame, stating that he was not given the correct instructions on Serbian law. Aleksandar Vucic, the country’s president, did not appreciate the example Jovic set and threatened to throw him behind bars should he repeat such actions.

“If he leaves his apartment he’ll be arrested,” Vucic said, as per Marca.

“I think he regrets what he’s done, but I’ll make it clear to him that the lives of our people are more important than his millions.”

Despite his poor season, Jovic will be called to report once the season resumes but it remains unknown when that will be. LaLiga president Javier Tebas recently stated that action could resume in May but all depends on the situation regarding the coronavirus.