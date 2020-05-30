‘

Southern Province Minister, Dr Edify Hamukale has challenged the church to face reality and start teaching youths on sexual reproductive health.

Hamukale tells Byta FM News that churches should not run away from the fact that youths are sexually active and need help with the right information.

The minister further says he is aware that some churches regard talking about sex in church as an insult.

However, Hamukale argues that sex is a scientific reality and young people fall prey to its trap in the absence of sincere information.

He suggests that churches can call youths and counsel them individually if they are uncomfortable talking to them in groups.

Hamukale says churches should feel free to talk to youths on the use of condoms and other contraceptives to protect themselves.

He adds that youths take any information from church seriously and religious leaders should therefore take advantage and teach them.