For Immediate Release

REASONS FOR THE LOSS OF TRUST IN THE PATRIOTIC FRONT GOVERNMENT

Monday 29th March 2021

By George Sichula – NDC Copperbelt boss

1. POOR INSTITUTIONAL PERFORMANCE

When institutions perform poorly, people lose trust in them according to Kenneth Newton and Pippa Norris. You can agree with me that most of our public institutions under PF regime have really performed badly and I think it’s due to political interference and luck of funding by government. As we speak now, corruption in Zambia has become an industry. It has been commercialised by the powers that be.

It is primarily governmental performance that determines the level of citizen’s confidence in public institutions.

2. INCREASING ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

The decrease in trust in Zambia’s institutions including government and the media, generally correlates with an increase in economic inequality. Today the private media has been suppressed and this is the many reason why the PF Government has even enacted a cyber security law to completely silence the voice of every innocent Zambian. You can see that a National broadcaster ZNBC has been turned into a campaign center for the incumbent government.

3. DECLINING ECONOMIC MOBILITY

look closely at the economic mobility. Most of the economic mobility we see today is attributed to the uneven distribution of national economic gains, with most going to cadres of PF top earners and much less to the rest of the population. It’s frustrating to see how money has lost value in the hands of the PF cadres. It’s no longer about hard work, its about being a cadre to make fast money.

4. THE PF GOVERNMENT ATTACHES LESS IMPORTANCE TO EDUCATION.

Today a mere cadre makes more money under the PF regime than educated people. Cadres have become so powerful that people Working in government tremble when cadres enter their offices. Many professionals prefer working in the diaspora than getting slave wages and be intimidated by cadres.

This August, let’s push in the UPND Alliance to liberate ourselves from the shackles of the PF. This government is indeed a Project Failed(PF)