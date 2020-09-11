By Chipenzi MacDonald

REASONS FOR THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE START OF THE 30-DAY VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE BY THE ECZ ARE UNCONVINCING.

THE ECZ today announced the postponement of the start of the mobile voter registration exercise purportedly due to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to extend the issuance of NRCs in the five provinces to 19 September, 2020 from the earlier date of September 9, 2020.

The reason for the Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to extend the issuance of NRCs exercise for the second time has been attributed to effects of COVID-19 and other logistic challenges.

Nonetheless, for ECZ to also follow suit and suspend the commencement of the registration of voters exercise to a later date from the initial earlier date of October 19, 2020 to Oct 28, 2020 is most unfortunate but not surprising.

Not surprising in the sense that rumours of underfunding to the Commidsion permeated society when the Commission first postponed the exercise which was supposed to have started in May, 2020 to October 2020 purportedly due to outbreak of the COVID-19 yet the underlining reason was funding.

It is finding that has made the Commission to fail to respect the provision of section 7 of the Electoral Process Act No.35 of 2016 on continuous registration of voters.

This act alone of pushing the registration exercise to Octomber and November will plunge the exercise into serious disarray and demoralise would be voters and consequently, make the Commission fail even to meet half of the 9m targeted voters for the 2021 register.

This is so because the onset of the rains is just about to occur and may areas in some provinces will be inaccessible and more logistical challenges bigger than what have befallen the NRCs issuance exercise coupled with the effects of COVID-19 will be experienced.

But truth be told, the extension of the NRCs issuance exercise CANNOT AND HAS NEVER affected the voter registration exercise in the past and cannot be the reason to postpone the exercise of registering voters.

Instead, these exercises are sister processes which can be undertaken concurrently and side by side to each other in and at the same premise. They can even act like services at a One Stop Border. One wonders why this time, these two exercise are conducted like they cannot be done concurrently and why this approach cannot be pursued.

The truth may be lying in insufficient funding to both exercises and may be dragged deliberately to wait for the approval of the allocation in the 2021 budget since the yellow book of 2020 only allocated a paltry K100m for electoral process activities and K50m for issuance of NRCs activities.

Another reason for this dilly-dallying approach to commencing the registration voters may be hinged on the expectation of the passage of diabolic Bill 10 and consequent amendment of the Electoral Process Act No 35 of 2016 to allow reduced campaign period from 90 days to 60 and permission to register voters online, transmission of results electronically and registering citizens in the diaspora.

Otherwise, extension of the NRCs issuance exercise in one part of the country while the other is not yet touched and Covid- 19 CAN NEVER be the reasons for postponing the exercise of registering voters, never!

What will happen if the same style of extending the issuance of NRCs exercise replicate itself in phase II of the exercise in the remaining provinces? Will the Commission also continue to postponed the commencement date of the registration of voters exercise? Let us wait and see.

Therefore, stakeholders must seek to get the real reasons from government and the Commission for this decision which may be detrimental to the credibility and integrity of the 2021 General Election.

I submit