By McDonald Chipenzi

REASONS IMPEACHMENT MOTION MUST BE RESTORED.

This is why the impeachment motion must be restored and debated.

How can a President Sworn to protect and defend the Constitution today claim that, instead of the Constitutional title of President, be CALLED PRESIDENT GENERAL?

Is this not a violation and breach of the constitution? This can only be heard or known if this motion is restored and debated.

The debt and the default in paying! The National Assembly must establish, as an oversight body over the executive, whether or not parliament was consulted as per Article 63 when these loans were being contracted.

Was this not a violation and breach of the constitution? This motion will help us appreciate why some MPs wants President Lungu impeached.

It is not a new thing to happen before elections. President Donald Trump was impeached a year before elections but survived.

So let the motion be restored and debated in the National Assembly.

I submit