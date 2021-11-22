By Ngobola C Muyembe

What a load of rubbish! We built a wonderful party that was meant to serve the poor and put more money in people’s pockets but insincere people hijacked it.

I joined PF in 2002 even before I went to UK where most people think I started from. I campaigned in the Kasempa by-elections when Daniel Kafumukache died.

I still remember Guy Scot and Michael Sata in an old Land Rover 110 and part of the reasons I restore them now is to always remember that day.

They were eating ground nuts and dry cassava at the Mutanda Chavuma Road turn off to Kasempa during one of their campaign stops. At that time, the people you see in the party today were no where to be seen.

I am sure they used the route through the game Park from Lusaka to Kasempa because to get from Lusaka one must pass through Ndoka, Kitwe, Chingola, Solwezi, Mutanda and then Kasempa.

That is how much Dr Guy Scot and Michael Sata sacrificed for this party. Thus was just one of the many journeys they made across the country that by the time they won the elections, they where both old men.

Today, people that never even believed the party would rule are talking about rebranding?

Why not just hand back the party you stole to its last surviving founder to help find new leaders? He still has the original ideas. Don’t look at Guy Scot’s skin colour as he has shown to be more patriotic than all these buffoons put together.

The Infrastructure development and the money we borrowed was supposed to be for our small businesses so that in 5 to 10 years we would have our own AVIC.

These people went and got foreign firms to take what was meant for the Zambian people after getting kickbacks.

Somewhere along the way, even before Sata died, our party got hijacked by hyenas jackals and all sorts of money hungry pythons.

What we saw in the past 7 years of Chagwa is the result of the party that got hijacked.

Today people like Nakachinda can say they are PF?

Nakachinda is a pastor that betrayed his former boss Nevers Mumba in MMD when sided with Felix Mutati. Today this human being can claim to be PF?

All the MMD people we were supposed to hunt down regrouped and turned coats into what we are now calling the PF. Chana chabene ichi chintu this is a foreign substance we now have.

I can put up a list of the rest of the people and where they came from but I don’t have time for that.

Rupiah Banda is not at all blameless in what happened to our party.

No need to rebrand, what is needed is for these people to surrender the party back to the last surviving founder and the young recruits they hounded out like myself, Judge Ngoma, George M. Chellah e.t.c.

The party didn’t change but just got hijacked. I wouldn’t want to wish that on any party.

I am still PF but not the rotten PF of Edgar Chagwa Lungu but that of Michael Sata and Guy Scott.