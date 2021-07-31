A political analyst has taken a swipe at PF cadre Chishimba Kambwili likening him to a loose cannon saying he could trigger diplomatic tensions between Zambia and her neighbours.

Kambwili recently warned fellow Zambians saying they should not to make mistakes Malawians made by changing its government during previous elections in that country.

Kambwili said the people in that country are coming to buy commodities in Zambia because the prices have increased and are now crying under the new government led by Lazarus Chakwera.

However, political analyst Elder Mabhunu says Kambwili’s sentiments are regrettable as both Zambia and Malawi are sovereignty states.

He says such reckless statements by a senior member of the governing party could be misconstrued as official position of both the ruling party and government, and trigger diplomatic tensions.

“The governing party should reign in on Kambwili who should be knowledgeable enough to respect other sovereign states,” he says.