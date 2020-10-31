RECOGNIZING THE THREE PF MP’S WHO HELPED KILL BILL 10

When the PF put Bill 10 to a vote, they were very sure that they had the numbers.

They only needed 3 more opposition MP’S which they thought they had secured, but those 3 didn’t turn up to vote!

But what the PF also didn’t know was that there were 3 of their own MP’S who had their own ideas, they decided not to vote for it.

One of the three is the new Mwansabombwe MP.

These 3 unlikely heroes also need recognition, they are the ones that effectively put the final nail in the Bill 10 coffin. They decided to vote ‘NOT PRESENT’

Hon., Mr.

*Kabaso Kampampi, MP* – First

Constituency: Mwansabombwe

Political Party: Patriotic Front (PF)

Portfolio: Back Bench

Hon., Mr. Frank Ng’ambi ,MP*- Second

Constituency: Chifubu

Political Party: Patriotic Front (PF)

Portfolio: Back Bench

Hon., Mr. Elalio Musonda ,MP -Third

Constituency: Kamfinsa

Political Party: Patriotic Front (PF)

Portfolio: Back Bench

Courtesy of National Democratic Congress