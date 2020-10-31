RECOGNIZING THE THREE PF MP’S WHO HELPED KILL BILL 10
When the PF put Bill 10 to a vote, they were very sure that they had the numbers.
They only needed 3 more opposition MP’S which they thought they had secured, but those 3 didn’t turn up to vote!
But what the PF also didn’t know was that there were 3 of their own MP’S who had their own ideas, they decided not to vote for it.
One of the three is the new Mwansabombwe MP.
These 3 unlikely heroes also need recognition, they are the ones that effectively put the final nail in the Bill 10 coffin. They decided to vote ‘NOT PRESENT’
Hon., Mr.
*Kabaso Kampampi, MP* – First
Constituency: Mwansabombwe
Political Party: Patriotic Front (PF)
Portfolio: Back Bench
Hon., Mr. Frank Ng’ambi ,MP*- Second
Constituency: Chifubu
Political Party: Patriotic Front (PF)
Portfolio: Back Bench
Hon., Mr. Elalio Musonda ,MP -Third
Constituency: Kamfinsa
Political Party: Patriotic Front (PF)
Portfolio: Back Bench
Courtesy of National Democratic Congress