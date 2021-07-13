THE Saboi Imboela-led faction of the National Democratic Congress has appealed to all political players to honour the memory of Dr Kenneth Kaunda by conducting campaigns devoid of violence.

Spokesperson Kennedy Siyanda said it was not in dispute that Dr Kaunda promoted peace and unity, and therefore all political players must strive to campaign peacefully and respect each other for the benefit of the country.

He urged the PF, UPND, Socialist Party and others to restrain those known bad seeds in their rank and file to avoid unnecessary provocation.

“The known elements in some political parties include those placed at bus stations in their strongholds. If we are to sincerely uphold the legacy of Super Ken [Dr Kaunda], then we should change our ways in the manner we have grabbed bus stations to the detriment of councils. We have singled out bus stations because it is these setups that are more often at the centre of violence with their mischievous alien behaviour. Therefore, in honour of Super Ken, we urge both PF and UPND secretary generals to coexist because we only have one Zambia,” Siyanda said.

He noted that the named political parties were the major competitors in next month’s general elections.

Siyanda appealed to President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to set aside their pride and reconcile ahead of the 2021 elections, in honour of Dr Kaunda.

“We are aware that they [President Lungu and Hichilema] greeted each other at the Embassy Park but this is just mere courtesy. We want genuine reconciliation. The reconciliation between these protagonists will significantly help to reduce violence in the country. The reconciliation will provide the much-needed peace in the country and truly honour KK’s desire for peace,” he said.

Siyanda further appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia to administer next month’s general elections in a fair manner.

He said the commission must avoid its glaring errors of 2016 when it announced wrong results in certain constituencies.

“The ECZ should note that similar errors this time will trigger violence which the police may not be able to contain. By refereeing the 2021 polls, the ECZ will also be honouring Kaunda’s desire of fair play. We equally appeal to the Zambia Police Service to also honour Super Ken by policing the 2021 elections fairly. The police should arrest all violent politicians regardless of the party they belong to,” Siyanda said.

He appealed to all citizens to honour Dr Kaunda by avoiding violence in the forthcoming elections.

“Citizens must simply vote for candidates of their choice. Fellow countrymen, if all the mentioned players play their roles fairly, then all of us will have managed to keep the legacy of Zambia’s founding president,” said Siyanda.