Recovering what was stolen from Zambians is not witch hunt – Malite

NATIONAL Democratic Congress media Director Emmanuel Malite says pursuing those who stole from Zambians must not be misunderstood to be witch-hunt.

Malite whose party is part of the victorious UPND Alliance which uprooted Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front from power, said there was need to take back what had been stolen from the country for “Bally” to fix the economy.

“If someone stole from the country, they must be investigated, arrested, prosecuted and punished. That is not witch-hunt but a very important fight that Zambia needs right now,” Malite said.

Malite pointed out that it was important to prosecute former government officials who stole from the citizens in order to set an example for the current government and others who intend to assume leadership in future.

He noted that punishing criminals now would deter criminal-minded individuals from running for political office.

Malite praised President Hakainde Hichilema pronouncements of allowing law enforcement agents to do their work without interference saying the Head of State had demonstrated leadership that Zambians had been lacking for a long time.

“Thank God that President Hichilema has clearly indicated that it’s not power that has been handover to us but a task of service to lead the people as power belongs to the people,” he said

Malite cautioned members of the alliance and soon-to-be appointed ministers to pluck a lesson from the fallen PF regime in how not to conduct government affairs.

