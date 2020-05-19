PLEASE reduce fuel prices, chief Hamusonde appeals to President Edgar Lungu.

Hamusonde also says as long as corruption remains high in the PF government, the fight against COVID-19 will remain a pipedream.

In an interview, chief Hamusonde of Monze west said reopening some sectors of the economy amidst COVID-19 is not all that effective as long as fuel remained costly to ordinary Zambians.

“I hear that President Lungu was in Livingstone on Tuesday and ordered the reopening of the Victoria Falls. He has been saying that there is need to reopen some sectors of the economy but this will not help Zambians as much as he wants, so I humbly ask him to reduce fuel prices,” he said. “Please reduce the fuel pump prices because the current rates are just too high for Zambians who are already heavily burdened with high costs of commodities, high unemployment rates and late payment of salaries. Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia did reduce their fuel prices almost a month ago, so please do the same.”

Hamusonde said the PF’s failure to eradicate corruption in its government had also impeded the fight against COVID-19.

He said the government should ensure that testing kits are made available in all districts.

“As long as corruption remains high in government especially among senior leaders, from top to bottom, the fight against COVID-19 will be a pipedream as donations grow feet and find themselves in areas they are not supposed to be,” said Hamusonde. “I would also like to ask why we don’t have COVID-19 testing kits in all districts? This is putting the lives of health workers at great risk. So I urge Dr Chitalu Chilufya [health minister] to ensure that testing kits are placed in all districts for us to know the true extent of the virus, because I would like to believe the numbers we are getting on a daily basis are just too low due to non-availability of testing kits in many areas. For instance, do we know the extent of COVID-19 in Mongu or other areas near Angola or what is the situation in Livingstone or Shangombo?”