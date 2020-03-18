REFLECTION: Prof. Lungwangwa,

A UPND MP For Nalikwanda, Disagrees With Mr. Hichilema

“We may not agree on a number of issues, but we develop nations by consensus through compromise. What is happening in our country’s political space is unacceptable! The Constitution is a sacred document which rises above partisan politics and looks at the interest of the country. This process of coming up with public good must be a moment of consensus by all of us!” observed Prof. Geoffrey Lungwangwa on Mr. Hichilema’s Bill 10 stance.

I agree with the Prof a 101%. The bottom line is that Mr. Hichilema and his UPND have no respect for human rights and probably we must pay more attention to those calling for a new governance system.

In 2016, they decampaigned an Enhanced Bill of Rights that could have guaranteed the protection of the rights of citizens and lay a claim from Government on any violation of such rights.

Mr. Hichilema’s instructions to his Members of Parliament to walk out of Parliament when Bill 10 came up for second reading is yet another demonstration of his insensitivity and non respect for human rights.

Bill 10 has a proportional representation clause that guarantees an automatic representation of persons with disabilities, women and youths in parliament without being contested for in any election.

The walk out of parliament has again demonstrated the draconian and cultic style of leadership of Mr. Hichilema that’s oppressive and suppressive to the core of serving self interest as opposed to serving the people.

Did Mr. Hichilema single handedly vote for the UPND MPs or it was the people who did it? Should the Bill go through, will UPND walk out of parliament when names will be submitted for proportional representation before Parliament?

Zambians ought to wake up and see the dictator in this man or they will be greeted with a rude shock. Mr. Hichilema’s failure to care about the positives in Bill 10 for the minority groups just for political reasons again proves that the man is self centered.

Rev. Lackson Malombola

Theologian & Leadership Analyst

Global Capstone Centre

For Leadership Development

