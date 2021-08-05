By Sakwiba Sikota

I have been asked by a number of people on how I shall vote in the upcoming elections. Some people behave like a herd of animals and may use herd mentality when casting their vote. I want to vote on the basis of calm and well thought out reflection.

I am looking through various parties manifestos to try and determine whom to vote for. I think that it is important to compare party manifestos and the leaders explanations as to how their stated promises will actually be met.

There is also a need to look at past statements made to know the background of those seeking our vote. Decisions of this sort should not be herd mentality decisions in the manner the crowd chose the notorious insurrectionary bandit prisoner Barabbas, who had committed murder, to be released and Jesus of Nazareth to be crucified.

Herd mentality, mob mentality or pack mentality, which is also known as gang mentality can influence some people to decide important things which they only come to regret later. Pack mentality should hopefully not influence, on a largely emotional rather than rational basis, how you vote. When individuals are affected by mob mentality, they may make different decisions than they would have individually.

I will this week indicate how I intend to vote and hope and trust that as rational individuals you decide that let’s not vote like the crowd that chose Barabbas.

People often suspending their individual reasoning and decide together as a pack. Let us all resist choosing Barabbas.