28th October, 2020

Copperbelt—-Today, we join millions of Zambians and the rest of the world in remembering the selfless life of His Excellency Mr Michael Chilufya Sata.

The President Michael Chilufya Sata had a great passion for Zambia and his passion was reflected in the several developmental projects he initiated.

His humility and love for the poor made him dear to the people especially the youths.

What really inspires me from the late President is his courageous, eminence and availability to serve Zambians.

As youths we need to follow the footsteps of Mr Sata by having a clear focus of what we want to achieve in life.

Our forefathers had died for us to be free from imperialists and this time we must not engage in violence or be used as tools of violence, rather we must be equal partners in development.

As we celebrate his life of fearlessness and hardwork, we must be tolerant to divergent views like Mr Sata who had a big heart to forgive.

His life style should be a source of inspirational because Mr Sata was the very epitome of love, wisdom and he knew God.

This is because we have no enemies in politics, we only differ on ideals, so let us disagree to agree.

To all the youths pursuing a career in politics, Mr Sata is a true model to follow in order to succeed and contribute meaningfully to the country.

As youths, we have a lot to learn from this great man of the soil of Zambia who had a never giveup attitude. His selfless life, desire to stand with the poor, his humility, tolerance, determination and focus, is what today inspires us as youths to stand strong.

President Michael Chilufya Sata remained focused despite being called names. He remained a man of the people.

In politics, he has inspired many of us on how to remain focused and to be on my own the advice he gave me in the presence of then Minister of Defence at the same time Minister Home Affairs and Secretary General of PF in Ndola at Kabelenga Presidential Guest House now HE Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Even as we celebrate his life today, we still remember and remain loyal to him even in his death. It will be important for of us who believed in his legacy to get together and make it a reality through unity of purpose, peace and love for one another.

To me as a pupil and student from Michael Chilufya Sata academy and School of politics will describe him as my Teacher and my political encyclopedia.

It is pleasing to note that the man who took over from Michael Chilufya Sata, His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has also proved to have the attitude of the former President.

Tolerance is key to the governance of the country. President Lungu has being called names, but he has remained focused.

As we remember President Michael Chilufya Sata, we want to wish our current President Dr Edgar Lungu to continue with this path of love and unity he has shown to the Zambian people.

Continue to Rest in the Good hand of our Lord.

*Nathan Bwalya Chanda, MCC*

*Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairman*

*Luanshya Mayor*

