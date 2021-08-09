By Patricia Male

President Edgar Lungu is concerned with the unwillingness by the opposition UPND to accept election results as witnessed in the 2016 general elections.

Speaking this morning when he welcomed the African Union Observer Mission led by former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma at state house, president Lungu has reminded the opposition political party that in an election, there is always a winner and loser.

President Lungu told the AU observer mission that since the UPND started participating in elections, they have never accepted results and are always crying foul each time they lose.

He explained that for instance in 2016, the UPND complained about the unfair application of the Public Order Act but that despite efforts by government to call for the amendment of the act, the opposition political party still frustrated these efforts.

The head of state hopes the au observer mission will take time to observe Zambia’s elections and take note of these trends.

And president Lungu says he has issues with some foreign election observers who he feels have an agenda of wanting to influence the outcome of the elections.

