DR FRED M’membe says no one should accept to be disrespected no matter the situation.

Reflecting on Kelvin Mukua’s lone protest at State House last Friday, Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, said at times one has to stand up alone to face the injustice.

“One should refuse to be disrespected at all no matter what. You cannot always be nice; people will take advantage of you – you have to set boundaries. Every person needs to set boundaries beyond which they should not let anyone do any damage to them,” he said yesterday. “Allowing someone to disrespect or mistreat you should never be acceptable no matter what. Truly, everything can be tolerated, except injustice. The saying that ‘it is sin to commit injustice, but it is a greater sin to tolerate injustice’ holds true because if one continues to tolerate the injustice being done now, then it gives the offenders the courage to continue with their sins and there shall be no end to it.”

Dr M’membe said if people kept quiet amidst injustices, the situation would never change.

He commended Mukuka, saying it takes a lot of courage to stand up to injustices.

“Unless one raises their voice for honesty, truth and compassion against the injustice, greed and lies, the situation will not change on its own. We need to speak the truth even if our voice shakes. People don’t bother if injustice is being done to someone but it makes a huge difference when the same situation is being faced by them or their loved ones,” said Dr M’membe. “If you see an injustice it’s better to voice your opinion, be it for yourself or others. It takes a lot of courage, efforts to stand up for what you believe in and it may involve lots of risks as well. What you allow is what you continue. Never ever be bullied into silence, for you will allow yourself to be made into a victim. Do not let someone get comfortable by disrespecting you. One needs to stand up for what one believes in even if it means standing alone. It does take a lot to stand alone.”

Mukuka staged a lone protest at State House and was arrested by police.

He was questioning why it was only members and supporters of the ruling Patriotic Front that are allowed to hold rallies and protests.

“There is no freedom of expression… a lot of people are being intimidated. If it’s to go to jail, I’ll go. If it’s to sleep in the cells, I’ll sleep. I don’t mind! What I want is good governance,” complained Mukuka.