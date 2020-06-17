The Law Association of Zambia says the publication in the Government Gazette of the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 on 12th June 2020 is a breach of procedures for making laws in Zambia.

LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa said in a statement the newly published amendments do not form part of the Bill as introduced at first reading in Parliament by Government.

Mr. Mwitwa said the publication of the bill in the gazette may only serve to sway public opinion on the bill without guaranteeing its enactment and its re-publication is not supported by law.

He said there is no procedure which permits Government to publish in the Govemment Gazette different texts of a Bill to amend the Constitution which is already going through the stages as established by Standing Orders under the Constitution of Zambia.

Mr. Mwitwa said Government cannot cherry pick what it considers desirable proposals of a Committee and reject numerous others and publish the same purporting to form part of the Bill.

The regazzeted Bill contains numerous proposed amendments to the Republican Constitution which are different from the original Bill published in Gazette Notice No. 660 of Friday, 21st June, 2019 preceding its presentation in Parliament for First reading on Friday, 2nd August, 2019.