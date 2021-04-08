In a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources say Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page was not cast for a role in the Superman spin-off series Krypton because he is Black.

Page took to Twitter to say the explanation does not hurt any less than it did before. “Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh,” he wrote. “Still just doing my thing. Still, we do the work. We still fly.”

The 31-year-old at the time auditioned for the role in the Syfy series Krypton because the producers “were passionate about doing some non-traditional casting.” Reports however said DC Films chairman and Justice League producer Geoff Johns, who was overseeing the project, said Superman could not have a Black grandfather.

Representatives from Johns camp say the explanation for their casting process is being manipulated to mean something otherwise than it was intended to be, calling it an “oversimplification.” According to them, whoever played Superman’s grandfather was supposed to have a likeness to the current Superman, Henry Cavill, and his father in the movie.

“The actor being cast as such was supposed to resemble either actor,” a statement said. “This is being twisted to be something that it is not and someone throwing a name out there to get headlines.”

They added that Page did not make it past the early auditions and never made it to the point where he would have been selected by producers to be sent in for a studio session.

Page has gone on to play Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, which has gained him a huge fan base, especially with the ladies. His stellar acting earned him an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and a nomination for a SAG Award for the same role. It is therefore not surprising that many were upset about reports that he would not be returning to the Netflix hit period Drama’s second season.

In an Instagram post, Page said it was a pleasure being our Duke on the series as it certainly was the “ride of a lifetime.”

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on-screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing ❤️❤️❤️💫.”