Lusaka- Saturday 16th January 2021

First-born Daughter to the late Regina Chifunda-Chiluba, Bwalya, has passed on.

Bwalya died at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital on Friday night when relatives rushed her to the Covid-19 Treatment and Isolation Centre.

Bwalya was earlier diagnosed with Covid-19 and was isolated and treated at home until last night.

The news of Bwalya’s passing was announced by her father, Mr. Ed Mwanza.

Bwalya’s mother and widow of Zambia’s Second President Dr. Frederick Chiluba, Regina, died in February 2017 after her battle with cancer.

And another son to Regina, Mando Mwanza died in September 2018.

May Her Soul Rest In Eternal Peace