Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko is allegedly engaged to his prospective seventh wife, identified as Sara.

The lady identified as “Sar8al” on Instagram is reportedly a UK-based lady who will reportedly become his 7th wife.

She has been in Nigeria for some time, and Regina Daniels has been sharing her photos and videos on both Instagram and Snapchat including one in which she flaunted her supposed engagement ring with the caption “wifey”.

Over the weekend, Sara was spotted with Regina Daniels in Abuja and she was seen chilling in the pool in Ned Nwoko’s house, and also cruising inside Regina Daniels’cars.

Viral reports have also alleged that she will be going through the traditional marriage rites just like Regina Daniels, as Ned Nwoko allegedly “believes in culture”.