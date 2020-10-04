REGISTER ENMASS, VOTE OUT LUNGU OVER HIS BOGUS PRIVATISATION INQUIRY – Panji Kaunda

says move to come up with new voters register will defranchise millions from voting, which is synonymous to rigging

By Patson Chilemba

Zambians must vote out Edgar Lungu as a response to the bogus commission of inquiry into privatisation, launched through his surrogates in the civil society, says ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda.

And Col Panji said the move by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to do away with the old voters register in favour of a new one, within a short space of time, will defranchise millions from voting, saying such a move was synonymous to rigging elections in favour of the ruling party.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said instead of raising counter signatures against the commission of inquiry into privatisation announced by President Lungu, Zambians must save their time by registering enmass to vote him out, saying his actions have shown that he is not interested in the promotion of democracy in the country.

He said every reasonable Zambian knows that the privatisation talk was all aimed at stopping or even derailing opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, so that he could be kept busy with court processes and not political mobilisation. Col Panji said these are some of the things he was speaking against despite being a PF member, saying the President’s true character did not correspond with his humble demeanor.

And Col Panji said ECZ was confusing voters with its online pre-registration and the main registration of voters, which would be conducted within a very short space of time.

He said the conduct of the ECZ was raising suspicions with Zambians, that they were up to no good, wondering why they want to do away with the old voters register, and how they hoped to capture six million new voter registrations within a short period of one month.

“We are heading for problematic elections where many people will not vote,” Col Panji said, adding that the whole thing would favour the ruling party as they were the ones controlling the government system. “Bad elections bring problems in the country. What we are going through, to register six million people is impossible. And very soon it will be raining. ECZ are human beings, they are appointed by a human being who can also disappoint them. It might not be true but the implication is that it favours those in power.”

Col Panji urged Zambians to keep a close eye on the activities of ECZ.

“Because the best way to rig elections is to take votes from the people,” he said.

On PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri’s who questioned when the Colonel became a PF member since he had not announced his resignation from UNIP, Col Panji challenged Phiri to produce a certificate showing that she was born a PF member.

“And also if she’s got a card for PF then she can query my membership,” said Col Panji.