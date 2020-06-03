REJECT AND DISMISS BILL NO 10 ,IT IS EVIL , HOLY SPIRIT CONVICTED BRE STRONGLY ADVISE WEST MPs

Barotseland Watchdog/ By Kelvin Sipato

BRE has strongly sent a warning message to Members of Parliament from Western Province to categorically reject and dismiss the Constitution Amendment Bill No of 2019 when Parliament resumes. 10 saying the Bill has nothing to target but people of Barotseland who have lived in abject poverty and undesirable torture.

BRE Senior Indunas disclosed to Barotseland Watchdog the people of Barotseland have nothing to benefit from the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 adding that their silent should not be taken as a sign of weakness.

BRE said they are aware of GRZ’s evil manuavers fuming and sponsoring confusion in Barotseland for their political mileage.

In a phone call conversation that was intercepted by BWD Swaaala Swaaala operation ( we shall not post the audio protecting those Indunas) BRE Indunas said as MPs from Western Province return to the Parliament they must know that people of Barotseland are not in support of Bill No 10.

” We are together in all this. Remember ,you come from Barotseland.Please know that Barotseland has rejected Bill No.10.” BRE Indunas said.

“It is evil and devilish. Reject it and throw it in the deep River. We are behind you and wait to watch the big game.” added Indunas.

ZNBC and PF recently fabricated a story that BRE supports Bill No.10 of 2019.