By Betson Sibamda
Former National Democratic Congress- NDC leader, Chishimba Kambwili has re-joined the ruling Patriotic Front- PF and has pledged to support President Edgar Lungu during the August general election.
Kambwili says he has decided to renew his membership with the PF to support the party’s development agenda.
He says the PF has never departed from its pro poor policies and wants to ensure there is continued development.
Kambwili says the PF administration is the only government that has delivered tremendous development in just 9 years.
He says parties that subscribe to tribalism must not be supported by any well-meaning Zambians.
Kambwili was speaking when he was received back to the party by PF National Chairperson Samuel Mumba, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila among other party officials.
And Mukupa said the PF welcomes all members including those who return to the party.
He said the PF will work with Kambwili to ensure that the PF wins the August polls.
Meanwhile, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila called for unity and discipline in the party.
Mwila said people must be able to embrace one another further stating that more people are expected to join and rejoin the party.
He said the party has already commenced mobilization and further stating that Kambwili re-joining the party is part of the mobilization.
Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Kamba said any form of indiscipline will not be tolerated in the party.
Kamba said youths are expected to respect the party leadership.
Newpoint tv
See who is talking about tribalism when u and your fellow mwankole’s are the perpetrators of tribalism. You think Zambians are stupid to listen to that nonsense. It is only PF who believe in that . Look at Lungu he retired every body in high posts as long as they came from south, west and northwest. So who is tribalistic there . Kambwili u are failure and coward just admit that u are Brooke and had no plans this is why u decided to back to eat your vomited . What a shame mwankole just eat quietly donot insult the finger that fed u
U were bought kambwili like tomatoes from the market they are going to use you as Davies mwila put it plainly across to all the Zambians so they know the purpose for you discrediting the opposition. If u are sensible just eat quietly and enjoy but all might God is watching for making innocent citizens suffer . You will pay for all your doings