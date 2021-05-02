By Betson Sibamda

Former National Democratic Congress- NDC leader, Chishimba Kambwili has re-joined the ruling Patriotic Front- PF and has pledged to support President Edgar Lungu during the August general election.

Kambwili says he has decided to renew his membership with the PF to support the party’s development agenda.

He says the PF has never departed from its pro poor policies and wants to ensure there is continued development.

Kambwili says the PF administration is the only government that has delivered tremendous development in just 9 years.

He says parties that subscribe to tribalism must not be supported by any well-meaning Zambians.

Kambwili was speaking when he was received back to the party by PF National Chairperson Samuel Mumba, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila among other party officials.

And Mukupa said the PF welcomes all members including those who return to the party.

He said the PF will work with Kambwili to ensure that the PF wins the August polls.

Meanwhile, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila called for unity and discipline in the party.

Mwila said people must be able to embrace one another further stating that more people are expected to join and rejoin the party.

He said the party has already commenced mobilization and further stating that Kambwili re-joining the party is part of the mobilization.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Kamba said any form of indiscipline will not be tolerated in the party.

Kamba said youths are expected to respect the party leadership.

