REJECT UPND BRANDED FACE MASKS, ITS A PF SCHEME

We wish to advise our fellow citizens that as a party, the United Party for National Development, has not produced and will not distribute anything marked in our party colours towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The party position, as directed by President Hakainde Hichilema through the Secretary General’s office, remains that it shall not engage in any form of politics on the issue of COVID 19 as it is a matter of serious national concern that transcends party politics.

As a result of this position, the party shall not produce branded personal protective equipment.

It has since come to our attention that following the botched scheme by the Patriotic Front to use face masks as campaign material, they have now engaged tailors to produce UPND branded face masks.

We would like to distance ourselves from the scheme and further warn members of the public to reject such masks.

ISSUED BY: CHARLES KAKOMA

*UPND SPOKESPERSON