REJECT UPND BRANDED FACE MASKS, ITS A PF SCHEME
We wish to advise our fellow citizens that as a party, the United Party for National Development, has not produced and will not distribute anything marked in our party colours towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic.
The party position, as directed by President Hakainde Hichilema through the Secretary General’s office, remains that it shall not engage in any form of politics on the issue of COVID 19 as it is a matter of serious national concern that transcends party politics.
As a result of this position, the party shall not produce branded personal protective equipment.
It has since come to our attention that following the botched scheme by the Patriotic Front to use face masks as campaign material, they have now engaged tailors to produce UPND branded face masks.
We would like to distance ourselves from the scheme and further warn members of the public to reject such masks.
ISSUED BY: CHARLES KAKOMA
*UPND SPOKESPERSON
That noble and mature move by UPND, you have to show the difference. The saying goes like “two wrongs never make it right”. “Never argue with a fool people may not know the difference”.
Please continue showing maturity in decision making for our country.
If it’s true pf wants to do that ninshi am afraid that’s the final mail I there coffin, they shouldn’t even think people won’t know because my friends mother in kasama has heard about this