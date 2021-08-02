REJECTED HICHILEMA AND UPND PARTY MACHINERY RESORT TO KILLINGS – CHITEME!

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Nkana Constituency candidate Alexander Chiteme has charged that frustrated HH and his UPND party machinery have resorted to killing innocent citizens after being rejected five times in a roll.

Mr Chiteme urged Hichilema to backdown and stop forcing Zambians to support his violent party.

“Hichilema and his party must deeply reflect about the violent killings inflicted on innocent youths and PF supporters as this macabre acts are un Zambian,” Mr Chiteme charged.

He noted that it is bizarre for any political party machinery to resort murdering innocent people and criminally wedging a war against the entire citizenry.

Mr Chiteme castigated Hichilema and the UPND’s callous and evil characteristics against all odds.

Mr Chiteme pointed out that concurrent attacks on the electorate UPND expects votes from were unprecedented and evil.

The former Minister of National Planning and Development explained that the PF was the only viable party that has delivered miles stone in economic development for prosperity.

He attributed the current economic malaise to the Covid19 pandemic which lead to unprecedented global recession.

Mr Chiteme explained the Zambian economy has suffered set backs due to international supply chains collapse because all countries closed borders. borders.

The Covid19 pandemic has not only claimed over 4 million lives but collapsed the global economic fortunes.

“Zambia is not the only country in the world today grappling with unemployment and economic challenges that were compounded by the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic.” mr Chiteme said.

The former Minister urged all Zambians to vote the PF back in office so that it could continue on its development trajectory to benefit all.