RELATIVES OF CHILDREN STUDYING IN CHINA CONTINUE TO WORRY

The relatives of Zambian students studying in China are worried about the increasing cases of coronavirus.

As of today, confirmed cases of coronavirus have risen to 34,598 in China while over 270 are outside China.

The number of deaths in China now stands at 723 in China while one is abroad

Gilbert Banda, a parent with two sons studying in China, is worried over the situation in that part of the world.

Mr. Banda whose two sons are on self-sponsorship says the situation is worrying as he wants nothing but the best for his two sons.

Mr. Banda does not know if his two sons are being supplied with sufficient food supply as a result of the lockdown.

He has wondered why Zambia is not evacuating its nationals when other countries have done so.