Zambia’s influencial music act Slap Dee has urged Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo, to tame down his tongue saying one day words will backfire on him.
In a Facebook post seen by ZED GOSSIP, reporters Slap Dee expressed dismay that the Lusaka province minister Lusambo alleged that the late Daev was careless and drunk on the road when the accident happened.
But Slap Dee posted below;
“I’ve heard people say bad things about this guy and never really bothered to do a research why. In my head it was just people talking “about a public figure as usual” but this…this really hit a nerve.
Too soon Mr. Minister…too soon. That’s all I can say. Relax your tongue sir. One day your words will bite you”
Don’t see that whoever does any accident is drunk and careless.
Remember one day you ll get involved and people ll judge you according because it seems you know how to escape death in accidents.accidents don’t choose who and No one can escape death unless God says No. We are all visitors on earth and we are going into death unless you are a Moslems, minister is just a word or title when you die people ll forget you in some days. Let’s be Fair the way we judge the deceased.