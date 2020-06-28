UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has demanded for an explanation on why government has abstained to release the Financial Intelligence Centre Report which every year is released in May.

Mr Mweetwa suspects that the delay in releasing the FIC report is the creation of the ruling PF that the document can be tampered with.

He said the PF is dam scared with the FIC reports because it not only tells all the ills of top government offices but also names and shames corrupt officials.

He warned that the PF should not be tempted to alter the function of FIC as doing so is tantamount to violating the constitution from which it was born.

He demanded that the government should with immediate release the FIC report for 2019 failure to which the UPND will be force to speculate that the government is trying to doctor.