RELEGATED THREATENED NKANA FIRES COACH.

By MUKWIMA CHILALA

RELEGATED THREATENED and defending champions Nkana have parted company with coach Kelvin kaindu following a string poor results in the dosmetic league .

According to a statement by club media and public relations officer, Lillian Musenge , management has requested Kaindu to proceed on a three week paid leave effective today April 14.

Nkana acting chief executive officer Kapwepwe Mutale stated that Kaindu has agreed to proceed on leave in view of a string of poor results the team has posted in the recent weeks .

Mutale says that in the absence of Kaindu ,assistant coach Kaunda Simonda will act as head coach and assisted by young Nkana Fidelis Chungu.

Meanwhile 2012 winner and Club physical trainer Joseph Musonda has been redirected to the junior team in the same capacity and has been replaced by gym instructor Chewe Mwamba.

The thirteen times Zambian champions yesterday lost to town rivals Kitwe United 2-1 to remain rooted in the relegation zone on the log table.