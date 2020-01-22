By Phoenix Correspondent in Mpulungu

Residents in Mpulungu are calling for thorough investigations into allegations that some party officials from a named political party assigned to distribute relief mealie meal to flood victims in the area are selling the commodity.

Sources talked to by Phoenix News in Mpulungu on ground of anonymity claim that the 25kg bags of mealie meal meant for distribution to victims of disaster through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit –DMMU- are in possession of some party officials who are selling the commodity at K60 per bag.

The sources have lamented that it is inhuman when people are starving while those charged with the responsibility to distribute relief food are the ones benefiting and are calling for this incident to be addressed as soon as possible before it alarms the community.

They further stressed that people in influential positions should not take the vulnerable people for granted, especially that nearly everyone is feeling the effects of the economic burden that has hit most households countrywide.

