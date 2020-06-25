RELIEVE CHITALU CHILUFYA OF HIS DUTIES UNTIL THE CASE IS DETERMINED!

Lusaka 25 June 2020

The DP has welcomed the arrest of the Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya by the ACC. It is time that our leaders are made accountable for the alleged crimes committed against the people of Zambia.

In this regard, The Democratic Party is requesting President Edgar Lungu to relieve Chitalu Chilufya of his duties untill he is cleared by the courts.

We are alive to the fact that, the head of state set a precedence when he relieved former ZAF commander Mr Chimese of his duties before the ACC even arrested him. How about in this case where the accused has even been committed before court.

The President should ask Chitalu to take a back seat untill the court process is over and the matter determined. In that way, he will help the investigative wings do their job without interference.

Issued by

Judith Kabemba DP Spokesperson