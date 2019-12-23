Religious affairs minister reverend Sumaili says there is nothing wrong with the orgy which senior PF officials held over the weekend.

Justice minister Given Lubinda, Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa and other senior government officials were seen conducting sexual dances while wearing white clothes at a wild party which they referred to as a white party.

Lusaka province PF chairman was seen gyrating and falling in the thighs of a twerking woman.

Asked to comment on this Sodom and Gomorra exhibit, reverend Sumaili said leaders must be allowed to enjoy their sweat.

Reverend Sumaili said if Jesus Christ turned water into wine, he was encouraging people to dance and make merry, especially during festive season.

A few months ago, reverend Sumaili reported a South African performer Zondwa Wabantu who danced without underwear saying her behavior was at variance with Zambian norms of a Christian nation.

It is from this behavior that teen in Lusaka conduct such wild parties. -ZWD