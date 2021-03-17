Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has expressed disappointment with the unpalatable language being peddled in the country to advance political mileage.

Reverend Sumaili has expressed concern over a video circulating on social media where a woman alleged to be at a political party meeting in Petauke district in Eastern province took to the floor to insult Petauke Member of Parliament Dora Siliya, who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services.

She has since appealed to all aspiring candidates in the opposition and the ruling party to be civil as they carry out their political campaigns.

She said in a statement to the media that mudslinging, name-calling, and character assassination should not be used as a basis of convincing voters to vote for a particular candidate.

Rev. Sumaili said it was unacceptable and uncultured for any person to insult a leader because of their political interest.

“Zambians are looking forward to issue-based campaign messages and strategies that give them confidence in their leaders and a better Zambia,” she said.

She explained that the Zambian people aspire to see a nation full of love and respect for one another as well as leaders that are advancing development-oriented politics and not parading people to insult national leaders.