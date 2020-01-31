Godfridah SumailiZambia’s Religious and National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili has said that all Peace loving Zambians and Clegy of diffrent Churches must gather in the show grounds to pray for PF leaders.
Ms. Sumaili said that the PF Leadership is being confronted by the devil who need to be defeated by a Christian Nation.
She says on the 7th February, 2020, the Zambian people will gather in the show grounds to defeat the devil.
Rev. Sumaili says she is however dissapointed in alot of Zambians who are celebrating the Devil’s threats.
She has revealed that many Zambians have been celebrating Prophet Seer 1’s death threats on PF officials which makes it a sad reading.
“My ministry has collaborated with many Clergy men and women to defeat the devil on Thursday. It’s evidently clear that only few people are celebrating the Devil’s threats.
Godfridah SumailiBut as a Christian Nation, we need to come together to pray. We have to show the devil that we are indeed a Christian Nation. Zambia belongs to Jesus and we must unit to protect our Leaders and pray for them.
The devil is on the loose to kill and destroy our Nation” she said.
📸 : ZNBC
Rev Sumaili, you are a Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance and not PF Affairs and PF Guidance. For once have a big picture in mind and not narrow PF interests. There are so many important issues that require a national approach right now: Bill 10, “gassing” of people in their homes, serious electoral malpractice in Chilubi, political violence, among others. By the way, instead of asking Zambians to pray for PF ministers l would suggest that you guide them to repentance for the many evils they have committed against Zambians and for indulging in “witchcraft”.
What are you talking about you devilish woman? Go, gather your kind and pray for yourselves devils who use prayer as a hiding cloth for your evil deeds. No wonder Seer 1 has said you don’t know your job. He is right. I think this thing of Christianity should be banned some day for a while until people realise that at the centre of our suffering lies the power of religious beliefs that are good for nothing but to blind fold people from evil things that evil people do, including stealing from us, including carrying out ritual killings. You went to collect powers from the underworld in secrecy and you are using it to kill Zambians, steal election victories of others, steal public resources, you eat, drink and make merry after making the entire population wallow in abject poverty, now you want to hide in prayer.., these are the things Seer 1 is talking about. Where is your decency Sumaili? Where is your morality? Seer 1 is talking real, whatever he says is relevant for our situation in Zambia. There is poverty, corruption, theft, electoral violence, bribery etc and people are suffering as a result. And this is caused by PF just as Seer 1 is saying. But you want us to believe that prayer will reduce the high electricity, fuel and Mealie meal prices? Uko, na bu prayer bwanu, .Hunger and all the other problems we are facing will be the same after your fake devilish prayers just as they were before your prayer. So tell us what solution to our problems will those prayers yield? Seer 1 has questioned you, that the Chinese don’t pray, now you who prays, are you better than the Chinese? My, God! A prayerful nation that goes begging for loans from one who doesn’t pray!!
Anyway, that is what it is with people who are scientifically illiterate. They don’t know mathematics, nor physics, nor chemistry, nor biology., even in social sciences the bit of knowledge they have is religion. What can such a bankrupt person like Sumaili do to help our situation? Seer 1 is right to say she is occupying her position just to eat tax payers money. Chuck her out. We don’t want prayer from devilish people who have brought misery to Zambians
Let them go alone to pray to the devil, for only them know the consequences of the juju they got from Seer 1. Us who never got those underworld powers have nothing to worry about…, and we don’t need those prayers. How I wish Seer 1 would kill you all, starting with Godfridah Sumaili.