Godfridah SumailiZambia’s Religious and National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili has said that all Peace loving Zambians and Clegy of diffrent Churches must gather in the show grounds to pray for PF leaders.

Ms. Sumaili said that the PF Leadership is being confronted by the devil who need to be defeated by a Christian Nation.

She says on the 7th February, 2020, the Zambian people will gather in the show grounds to defeat the devil.

Rev. Sumaili says she is however dissapointed in alot of Zambians who are celebrating the Devil’s threats.

She has revealed that many Zambians have been celebrating Prophet Seer 1’s death threats on PF officials which makes it a sad reading.

“My ministry has collaborated with many Clergy men and women to defeat the devil on Thursday. It’s evidently clear that only few people are celebrating the Devil’s threats.

Godfridah SumailiBut as a Christian Nation, we need to come together to pray. We have to show the devil that we are indeed a Christian Nation. Zambia belongs to Jesus and we must unit to protect our Leaders and pray for them.

The devil is on the loose to kill and destroy our Nation” she said.

📸 : ZNBC